An Insider at Codorus Valley Bancorp is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that an Insider at Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY – Research Report), Stephen Altland, exercised options to buy 1,000 CVLY shares at $5.58 a share, for a total transaction value of $5,580.

This recent transaction increases Stephen Altland’s holding in the company by 8.63% to a total of $189K. In addition to Stephen Altland, 4 other CVLY executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $23.60 and a one-year low of $10.62. CVLY’s market cap is $147 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.90. Currently, Codorus Valley Bancorp has an average volume of 12.04K.

The insider sentiment on Codorus Valley Bancorp has been positive according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Community Banking segment. The firm offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.