An Insider at Canopy Growth is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that an Insider at Canopy Growth (CGC – Research Report), Phillip Shaer, exercised options to sell 193 CGC shares for a total transaction value of $3,232.

In addition to Phillip Shaer, 2 other CGC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The company has a one-year high of $56.50 and a one-year low of $11.31. Currently, Canopy Growth has an average volume of 14.85M.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Sell CGC with a $12.00 price target. Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $14.09, reflecting a -1.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Canopy Growth has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The company offers products including oils and concentrates, soft gel capsules and hemp. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.