An Insider at Best Buy Co (NYSE: BBY) is Selling Shares

Today, an Insider at Best Buy Co (BBY – Research Report), Richard Schulze, sold shares of BBY for $310.2K.

Following Richard Schulze’s last BBY Sell transaction on July 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 35.8%. In addition to Richard Schulze, 10 other BBY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Best Buy Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $16.94 billion and quarterly net profit of $816 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.2 billion and had a net profit of $745 million. The company has a one-year high of $124.89 and a one-year low of $63.59. BBY’s market cap is $29.83 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.70.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $118.00, reflecting a 1.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Best Buy Co has been negative according to 105 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Schulze’s trades have generated a -8.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1966, Minnesota-based Best Buy Co., Inc. is a consumer electronics company, which provides consumer technology products and services in the US, Canada and Mexico. It operates in two business segments: Domestic and International.