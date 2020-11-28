An Insider at Alaska Comms (NASDAQ: ALSK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, an Insider at Alaska Comms (ALSK – Research Report), Brian A. Ross, sold shares of ALSK for $496.8K.

Following Brian A. Ross’ last ALSK Sell transaction on June 18, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Based on Alaska Comms’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $60.51 million and quarterly net profit of $2.3 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.13 million and had a net profit of $2.02 million. ALSK’s market cap is $167 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.20. Currently, Alaska Comms has an average volume of 137.01K.

The insider sentiment on Alaska Comms has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. engages in the provision of fiber broadband and managed information technology (IT) services. It offers technology and service enabled customer solutions to business and wholesale customers in and out of Alaska. Its products and services include broadband, voice and managed IT, access, high cost support and carrier termination services. The company was founded by James H. Huesgen and Wayne P. Graham in October 1998 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.