An Insider at Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ: AEZS) is Buying Shares

Today, an Insider at Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS – Research Report), Jürgen Engel, bought shares of AEZS for $9,090.

This recent transaction increases Jürgen Engel’s holding in the company by 85% to a total of $19.17K. In addition to Jürgen Engel, 3 other AEZS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Aeterna Zentaris’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.37 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,311,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18K and had a GAAP net loss of $1.01 million. AEZS’s market cap is $107 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a one-year high of $3.62 and a one-year low of $0.29.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $33K worth of AEZS shares and purchased $61.98K worth of AEZS shares.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc. operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company that is engaged in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. It operates through biopharmaceutical segment. AEterna Zentaris was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.