Amyris (AMRS) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Amyris (AMRS – Research Report), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.9% and a 57.3% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Amyris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, representing a 265.0% upside. In a report issued on September 1, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.07 and a one-year low of $1.40. Currently, Amyris has an average volume of 2.07M.

Amyris, Inc. engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.