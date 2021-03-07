Amryt Pharma (AMYT) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

In a report issued on March 4, Ami Fadia from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma (AMYT – Research Report), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 46.7% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Amryt Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.50 and a one-year low of $10.06. Currently, Amryt Pharma has an average volume of 18.36K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amryt Pharma PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and delivering new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare or orphan diseases. It holds an exclusive license to sell Lojuxta (lomitapide) for adults, across the European Union and other territories including the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Israel. Lojuxta is used to treat a rare life-threatening disease called Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia. Myalept (metreleptin) is an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients. It derives most of the revenue from the European Economic Area (EEA).