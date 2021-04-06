Amryt Pharma (AMYT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Leerink Partners and Maxim Group gave Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ: AMYT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Amryt Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 51.4% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Sigilon Therapeutics, and Travere Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amryt Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $33.50, a 136.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Maxim Group also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.50 and a one-year low of $10.06. Currently, Amryt Pharma has an average volume of 20.55K.

Amryt Pharma PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and delivering new treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare or orphan diseases. It holds an exclusive license to sell Lojuxta (lomitapide) for adults, across the European Union and other territories including the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey and Israel. Lojuxta is used to treat a rare life-threatening disease called Homozygous Familial Hypercholesterolemia. Myalept (metreleptin) is an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients. It derives most of the revenue from the European Economic Area (EEA).