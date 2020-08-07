Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Tim Chiang from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH – Research Report), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Chiang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 48.4% success rate. Chiang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $22.85 and a one-year low of $12.33. Currently, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 337.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMPH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, cortrosyn, amphadase, naloxone, lidocaine jelly, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.