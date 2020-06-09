Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Gets a Hold Rating from Needham

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 51.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Based on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $84.69 million and net profit of $3.95 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.79 million and had a net profit of $868K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMPH in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Rong Zhou, the EVP, Production Center of AMPH sold 22,969 shares for a total of $435,773.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products, and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets and distributes enoxaparin, cortrosyn, amphadase, naloxone, lidocaine jelly, as well as various other critical and non-critical care drugs. The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segment manufactures and distributes recombinant human insulin and porcine insulin. The company was founded by Zi-Ping Luo and Yong Feng Zhang on February 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.