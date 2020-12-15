Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Ami Fadia maintained a Hold rating on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX – Research Report) on November 9 and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Iterum Therapeutics, and Heron Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amneal Pharmaceuticals with a $5.40 average price target, implying a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $5.79 and a one-year low of $2.40. Currently, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 1.11M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals. The Specialty segment provides proprietary medicines to the U.S. market. The company was founded by Chintu Patel and Chirag Patel in 2002 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.