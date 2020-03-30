Amgen (AMGN) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Raymond James

Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $255.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Dane Leone today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $198.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 62.8% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Blueprint Medicines, Ocular Therapeutix, and BridgeBio Pharma.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $248.24, implying a 25.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $240.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $245.00 and a one-year low of $166.31. Currently, Amgen has an average volume of 3.14M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMGN in relation to earlier this year.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.