September 17, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News

Amgen (AMGN) Receives a Hold from William Blair

By Austin Angelo

In a report released yesterday, Matt Phipps from William Blair maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $217.68, close to its 52-week low of $210.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 50.3% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $243.78, which is a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $251.00 price target.

Amgen’s market cap is currently $123.4B and has a P/E ratio of 22.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.64.

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.

