Amgen (AMGN) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) on January 30 and set a price target of $252.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $216.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Seigerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 59.1% success rate. Seigerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Aimmune Therapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $247.44, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $277.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $244.99 and a one-year low of $166.30. Currently, Amgen has an average volume of 2.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 82 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMGN in relation to earlier this year.

