September 19, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Amgen (AMGN) Has a New Rating from Leerink Partners

By Carrie Williams

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report) on September 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $219.38, close to its 52-week low of $210.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 49.1% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $245.00, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $251.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.53 billion and net profit of $464 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.21 billion and had a net profit of $1.8 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019