Amgen (AMGN) Has a New Rating from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Geoff Porges initiated coverage with a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) on September 17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $219.38, close to its 52-week low of $210.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 49.1% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opthea Limited Sponsored ADR, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Theravance Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $245.00, a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $251.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.53 billion and net profit of $464 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.21 billion and had a net profit of $1.8 billion.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.