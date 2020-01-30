Amgen (AMGN) Gets a Hold Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Salim Syed maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $226.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 41.1% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amgen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $252.20, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report issued on January 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $198.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $244.99 and a one-year low of $166.30. Currently, Amgen has an average volume of 2.12M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMGN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.