Amgen (AMGN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $256.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $212.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.4% and a 33.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Enanta Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, and Nektar Therapeutics.

Amgen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.69, representing a 13.2% upside. In a report issued on January 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $277.00 price target.

Amgen’s market cap is currently $134.4B and has a P/E ratio of 17.35. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.34.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMGN in relation to earlier this year.

