American Woodmark (AMWD) Receives a Hold from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Truman Patterson maintained a Hold rating on American Woodmark (AMWD – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Patterson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 67.9% success rate. Patterson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tri Pointe, DR Horton, and KB Home.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Woodmark with a $76.00 average price target.

Based on American Woodmark’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $399 million and net profit of $13.01 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $407 million and had a net profit of $22.02 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMWD in relation to earlier this year.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Simply Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Shenandoah Value Series, and Waypoint Living Spaces brands. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb, and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.