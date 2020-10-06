American Superconductor (AMSC) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to American Superconductor (AMSC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 58.7% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Capstone Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Superconductor is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, which is a -4.2% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Based on American Superconductor’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $21.21 million and GAAP net loss of $3.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.77 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.54 million.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability. The Wind segment permits the manufacturers to field wind turbines with power output, reliability, and affordability. The company was founded by Yet-Ming Chiang, David A. Rudman, John B. Vander Sande, and Gregory J. Yurek on April 9, 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, MA.