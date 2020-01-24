January 24, 2020   Analyst News, Industrial Goods   No comments

American Superconductor (AMSC) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

By Ryan Adsit

Canaccord Genuity analyst Chip Moore initiated coverage with a Buy rating on American Superconductor (AMSCResearch Report) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.32, close to its 52-week low of $7.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is ranked #428 out of 5866 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Superconductor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.00.

American Superconductor’s market cap is currently $159.3M and has a P/E ratio of 47.97. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.08.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments.

