American Superconductor (AMSC) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Craig-Hallum and Oppenheimer gave American Superconductor (NASDAQ: AMSC) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on American Superconductor yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 44.3% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and Plug Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for American Superconductor with a $13.67 average price target, a 71.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $14.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $10.46 and a one-year low of $4.40. Currently, American Superconductor has an average volume of 221.4K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability. The Wind segment permits the manufacturers to field wind turbines with power output, reliability, and affordability. The company was founded by Yet-Ming Chiang, David A. Rudman, John B. Vander Sande, and Gregory J. Yurek on April 9, 1987 and is headquartered in Ayer, MA.