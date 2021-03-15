American Resources (AREC) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on American Resources (AREC – Research Report) today and set a price target of $4.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 49.9% and a 69.0% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Resources with a $6.13 average price target.

American Resources’ market cap is currently $220.5M and has a P/E ratio of -2.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -6.57.

American Resources Corp. (Indiana) engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on its operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded on October 2, 2013 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.