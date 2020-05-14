American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on American Renal Associates Holdings (ARA – Research Report), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.05, close to its 52-week low of $5.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 50.8% success rate. Valiquette covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Molina Healthcare, and Community Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Renal Associates Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $7.00, a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on American Renal Associates Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $206 million and net profit of $90K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $208 million and had a GAAP net loss of $572K.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. operates with interest in providing kidney dialysis services. It also offers outpatient and inpatient dialysis treatments for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company was founded by Joseph A. Carlucci, Christopher T. Ford and Syed T. Kamal in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly, MA.