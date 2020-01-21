American International Group (AIG) Initiated with a Buy at Wells Fargo

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, United Insurance Holdings, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American International Group with a $58.67 average price target.

American International Group’s market cap is currently $46.02B and has a P/E ratio of 26.27. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.71.

American International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, Other Operations, and Legacy Portfolio.