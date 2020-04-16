American Homes (AMH) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Richard Hill from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on American Homes (AMH – Research Report), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Hill is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.9% and a 50.0% success rate. Hill covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Equity Residential, Invitation Homes, and Taubman Centers.

American Homes has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Goldman Sachs also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

American Homes’ market cap is currently $7.41B and has a P/E ratio of 87.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.45.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.