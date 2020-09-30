American Express (AXP) was Downgraded to a Sell Rating at Wells Fargo

American Express (NYSE: AXP) received a Sell rating and a $90.00 price target from Wells Fargo analyst Donald Fandetti today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $100.50 average price target, implying a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Merrill Lynch also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $95.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 65.2% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Blackstone Mortgage, and Rocket Companies.

Based on American Express’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.12 billion and net profit of $257 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.62 billion and had a net profit of $1.76 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AXP in relation to earlier this year.

American Express Co. engages in the provision of charge and credit card products, and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services and Corporate & Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally. The Global Commercial Services segment provides proprietary corporate and small business cards, payment and expense management services, and commercial financing products. The Global Merchant and Network Services segment operates a global payments network that processes and settles card transactions, acquires merchants, and provides multi-channel marketing programs and capabilities, services, and data analytics. The Corporate & Other segment covers corporate functions and certain other businesses and operations. The company was founded by Henry Wells, William G. Fargo and John Warren Butterfield on March 28, 1850 and is headquartered in New York, NY.