Ameren (AEE) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained a Buy rating on Ameren (AEE – Research Report) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 68.4% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Edison International, and Alliant Energy.

Ameren has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.80, which is a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Ameren’s market cap is currently $20.29B and has a P/E ratio of 26.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.64.

Ameren Corp. operates as a public utility holding company that provides electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois. The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment consists of the natural gas business of Ameren Illinois. The Ameren Transmission segment primarily consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and ATXI. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.