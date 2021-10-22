Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB – Research Report), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.50, close to its 52-week high of $28.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 55.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Cadence Bancorporation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amerant Bancorp with a $30.50 average price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.22 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Amerant Bancorp has an average volume of 60.35K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking solutions. It offers deposit, credit, investment, wealth management and fiduciary services, both in the United States and to select international customers through the Mercantil Bank, N.A. and its subsidiaries. The company operates through the following segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment delivers the Mercantil Bank, N.A.’s core services and product offerings to domestic personal and commercial business customers and international customers, which are primarily personal customers. The Corporate LATAM segment serves financial institution clients and companies in Latin America. The Treasury segment manages securities portfolio; and manages the Mercantil Bank, N.A’s balance sheet, including the securities portfolio, the level and quality of liquidity, overall duration, economic value of equity and asset liability position. The Institutional segment comprises the balances and results of investment services and the Trust Company. Mercantil Bank Holding was founded on June 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.