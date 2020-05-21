Amedisys (AMED) Receives a Buy from SunTrust Robinson

SunTrust Robinson analyst David S Macdonald maintained a Buy rating on Amedisys (AMED – Research Report) today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $190.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Macdonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Macdonald covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as American Renal Associates Holdings, Fresenius Medical Care, and Molina Healthcare.

Amedisys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $209.40, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

Based on Amedisys’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $492 million and net profit of $31.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $467 million and had a net profit of $31.3 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMED in relation to earlier this year.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock.

Amedisys, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness. The Personal Care segment gives patients assistance with the essential activities of daily living. The company was founded by William F. Borne in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.