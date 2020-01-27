AMC Networks (AMCX) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Hold rating on AMC Networks (AMCX – Research Report) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.49, close to its 52-week low of $35.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 65.3% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

AMC Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $46.00.

The company has a one-year high of $68.42 and a one-year low of $35.60. Currently, AMC Networks has an average volume of 604.3K.

AMC Networks, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments.