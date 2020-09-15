AMC Entertainment (AMC) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Barrington

AMC Entertainment (AMC – Research Report) received a Hold rating from Barrington analyst James Goss today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 41.7% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMC Entertainment is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $4.50, which is a -19.6% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.13 and a one-year low of $1.95. Currently, AMC Entertainment has an average volume of 6.93M.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, D.C..The International Markets segment focuses its operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Denmark. The company was founded on June 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Leawood, KS.