Ambarella (AMBA) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Kevin Cassidy initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Ambarella (AMBA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Western Digital, and Seagate Tech.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ambarella is a Hold with an average price target of $60.33.

The company has a one-year high of $73.59 and a one-year low of $36.02. Currently, Ambarella has an average volume of 485K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMBA in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Yen-Lung Chen, the VP BD of AMBA sold 5,555 shares for a total of $310,080.

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression and image processing solutions. Its products include wearable cameras, flying cameras, and automotive video processing solutions. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.