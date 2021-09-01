Ambarella (AMBA) Got Some Good News

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham upgraded Ambarella (AMBA – Research Report) to Buy, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.0% and a 78.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ambarella is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $130.63, representing a 24.1% upside. In a report issued on August 26, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $137.21 and a one-year low of $46.99. Currently, Ambarella has an average volume of 336.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 75 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMBA in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in July 2021, Feng-Ming Wang, the CEO of AMBA bought 44,444 shares for a total of $391,996.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ambarella, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video compression and image processing solutions. Its products include wearable cameras, flying cameras, and automotive video processing solutions. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D. Kohn on January 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.