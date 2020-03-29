Amazon (AMZN) Receives a Buy from Merrill Lynch

In a report released today, Justin Post from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report), with a price target of $2480.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1900.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Post is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 65.6% success rate. Post covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2421.97, a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2400.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2185.95 and a one-year low of $1626.04. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 5.34M.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.