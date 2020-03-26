March 26, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Amazon (AMZN) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

By Carrie Williams

Deutsche Bank analyst Lloyd Walmsley maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZNResearch Report) today and set a price target of $2300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1885.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Walmsley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 50.5% success rate. Walmsley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Pinterest, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2424.83, a 26.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Cleveland Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.44 billion and net profit of $3.27 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.38 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

