September 9, 2020

Amazon (AMZN) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By George MacDonald

After Needham and Merrill Lynch gave Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Evercore ISI. Analyst Lee Horowitz reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $3600.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3149.84.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $3725.59 average price target, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 26, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3560.00 price target.

Horowitz has an average return of 71.5% when recommending Amazon.

According to TipRanks.com, Horowitz is ranked #415 out of 6897 analysts.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $88.91 billion and net profit of $5.24 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $63.4 billion and had a net profit of $2.63 billion.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

