Amazon (AMZN) Gets a Buy Rating from Wolfe Research

In a report released today, Greg Badishkanian from Wolfe Research reiterated a Buy rating on Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), with a price target of $3500.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3149.84.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $3725.59, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on August 26, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3560.00 price target.

Badishkanian has an average return of 32.6% when recommending Amazon.

According to TipRanks.com, Badishkanian is ranked #411 out of 6897 analysts.

The company has a one-year high of $3552.25 and a one-year low of $1626.03. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 4.7M.

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.