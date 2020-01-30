Amazon (AMZN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1870.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 67.6% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Tencent Holdings.

Amazon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2219.62, implying a 19.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $2150.00 price target.

Based on Amazon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69.98 billion and net profit of $2.13 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.38 billion and had a net profit of $3.03 billion.

