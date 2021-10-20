Amazon (AMZN) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report issued on October 18, James Lee from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Amazon (AMZN – Research Report), with a price target of $4100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3444.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 70.0% success rate. Lee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings Limited, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Amazon with a $4196.90 average price target, implying a 22.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $4250.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

The company has a one-year high of $3773.08 and a one-year low of $2881.00. Currently, Amazon has an average volume of 3.07M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amazon.com, Inc. provides online retail shopping services and also generates revenue from cloud computing services. It operates through three business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America and International segments include retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions (like Amazon Prime membership fees). AWS generates revenue from the global sales of compute, storage, database, and other service offerings. Founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994, the company is headquartered in Seattle, WA.