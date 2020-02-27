Amarin (AMRN) Gets a Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report released today, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a Hold rating on Amarin (AMRN – Research Report), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.09, close to its 52-week low of $13.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 44.1% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amarin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.64, representing a 90.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Amarin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.81 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $33.39 million.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.