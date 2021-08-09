Amarin (AMRN) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Amarin (AMRN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 45.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Amarin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00, a 105.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Amarin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $142 million and GAAP net loss of $1.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $155 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 109 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of AMRN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.