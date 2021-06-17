Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Receives a Buy from Guggenheim

Uncategorized

Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza reiterated a Buy rating on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ: ALTO) on May 13 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.99.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Alto Ingredients with a $16.00 average price target, representing a 161.4% upside. In a report issued on April 29, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Pourreza is ranked #720 out of 7550 analysts.

Alto Ingredients’ market cap is currently $449.3M and has a P/E ratio of 28.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.50.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALTO in relation to earlier this year.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of carbon renewable fuel. It operates through the Ethanol Production, and Marketing and Distribution business segments. The Ethanol Production segment includes the production and sale of ethanol and co-products. The Marketing and Distribution segment comprises of the marketing and merchant trading of company-produced ethanol; and co-products and third-party ethanol. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.