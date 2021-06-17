Alto Ingredients (ALTO) Gets a Buy Rating from Craig-Hallum

Uncategorized

Craig-Hallum analyst Eric Stine reiterated a Buy rating on Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ: ALTO) on May 13 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.99.

Alto Ingredients has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a 161.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Stine is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.8% and a 58.0% success rate. Stine covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Chart Industries, Nuvve Holding, and Blue Bird.

Based on Alto Ingredients’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $219 million and net profit of $4.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $311 million and had a GAAP net loss of $25.1 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ALTO in relation to earlier this year.

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of carbon renewable fuel. It operates through the Ethanol Production, and Marketing and Distribution business segments. The Ethanol Production segment includes the production and sale of ethanol and co-products. The Marketing and Distribution segment comprises of the marketing and merchant trading of company-produced ethanol; and co-products and third-party ethanol. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.