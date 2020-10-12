October 12, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Altimmune (ALT) Receives a Buy from B.Riley Financial

By Carrie Williams

In a report released yesterday, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on Altimmune (ALTResearch Report), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 50.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Altimmune with a $49.00 average price target.

Based on Altimmune’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $721.6K and GAAP net loss of $16.77 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.63 million and had a GAAP net loss of $3.39 million.

