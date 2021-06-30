Altimmune (ALT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After H.C. Wainwright and Jefferies gave Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley Financial. Analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Altimmune today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altimmune is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.40, representing a 43.0% upside. In a report issued on June 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $35.10 and a one-year low of $7.80. Currently, Altimmune has an average volume of 1.41M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Group is development stage company which intend to acquire an operating business, through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or other similar business combination. The Group does not have any activities.