Altimmune (ALT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

By Ryan Adsit

After H.C. Wainwright and Jefferies gave Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from B.Riley Financial. Analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Altimmune today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 58.5% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altimmune is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.40, representing a 43.0% upside. In a report issued on June 16, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.10 and a one-year low of $7.80. Currently, Altimmune has an average volume of 1.41M.

