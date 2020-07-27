AltaGas (ATGFF) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, John Bereznicki from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on AltaGas (ATGFF – Research Report). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.8% and a 39.7% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Precision Drilling, and Gibson Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AltaGas with a $15.04 average price target, which is a 20.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AltaGas’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.87 billion and net profit of $481 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.9 billion and had a net profit of $826 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AltaGas Ltd. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment business gathers, processes, transports, stores and markets natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Power segment consists of operating conventional and renewable power including wind, run-of-river hydro and biomass. The Utilities segment involves the ownership of regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities. The company was founded by David Wallace Cornhill in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.