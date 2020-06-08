Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach reiterated a Buy rating on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alpine Immune Sciences is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.75, implying a 191.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.35 and a one-year low of $2.05. Currently, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average volume of 19.01K.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies therapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. It offers Immunotherapy, Immune Synapse, vIgD Platform Technology, and TIP Program. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.