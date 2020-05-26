Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Gets an Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Uncategorized

In a report issued on May 14, Edward Tenthoff from Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ: ALPN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.41.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alpine Immune Sciences with a $13.00 average price target, implying a 281.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

According to TipRanks.com, Tenthoff is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Tenthoff covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Milestone Pharmaceuticals, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The company has a one-year high of $5.35 and a one-year low of $2.05. Currently, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average volume of 16.78K.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies therapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. It offers Immunotherapy, Immune Synapse, vIgD Platform Technology, and TIP Program. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.