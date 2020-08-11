Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 45.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

Alpine Immune Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00, representing an 82.7% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.00 and a one-year low of $2.05. Currently, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average volume of 803.2K.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies therapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer, autoimmune, and inflammatory disorders. It offers Immunotherapy, Immune Synapse, vIgD Platform Technology, and TIP Program. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.