Alphabet Class C (GOOG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Raymond James and Oppenheimer gave Alphabet Class C (NASDAQ: GOOG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class C yesterday and set a price target of $1810.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1621.01, close to its 52-week high of $1733.18.

Alphabet Class C has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1854.38, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $1800.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1733.18 and a one-year low of $1013.54. Currently, Alphabet Class C has an average volume of 1.79M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOG in relation to earlier this year.

Alphabet is a holding company, with Google, the Internet media giant, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet revenue, of which more than 85% is from online ads. Google’s other revenue is from sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, as well as cloud service fees and other licensing revenue. Sales of hardware such as Chromebooks, the Pixel smartphone, and smart homes products, which include Nest and Google Home, also contribute to other revenue. Alphabet’s moonshot investments are in its other bets segment, where it bets on technology to enhance health (Verily), faster Internet access to homes (Google Fiber), self-driving cars (Waymo), and more. Alphabet’s operating margin has been 25%-30%, with Google at 30% and other bets operating at a loss.